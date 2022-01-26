Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.90

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 17588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

