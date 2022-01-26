AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.63

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 3794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 97.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

