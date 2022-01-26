B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 28,814 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.