B. Riley Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of ON opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

