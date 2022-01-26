B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

