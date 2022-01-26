B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

