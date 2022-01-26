Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

BAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.75) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.24) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,710.20).

Shares of BAB stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 324.80 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 275,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.24).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

