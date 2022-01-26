Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down to $93.10

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.10, but opened at $91.07. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.