Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down to $93.10

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.10, but opened at $91.07. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.
Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
