Baker Hughes Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.
Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 12,943,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
