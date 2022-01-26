Baker Hughes Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 12,943,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

