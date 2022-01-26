Balancer (BAL) Price Down 24% This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $11.82 or 0.00032178 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00041136 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

