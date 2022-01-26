Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Ball stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.
In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
