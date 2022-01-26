Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Ball stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

