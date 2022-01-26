Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Ball has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. 2,553,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.