Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.
Ball has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
BLL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. 2,553,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.
In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
