Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

BLDP traded up C$0.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.33. 795,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,077. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$53.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.40.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

