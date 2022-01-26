Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

