Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

Shares of TSE:BLDP traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 772,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,077. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$53.90.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

