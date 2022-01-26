Ballast Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 350,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329,912. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

