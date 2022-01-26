Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.