Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.