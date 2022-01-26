Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 14,025 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.70.

BSMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 960,864 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

