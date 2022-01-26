Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.40

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.
Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 523,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,709. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
