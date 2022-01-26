Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.40

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 523,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,709. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.