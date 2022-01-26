Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.79 ($4.31).

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

