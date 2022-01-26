Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,144,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Bank of America worth $507,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 401.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

