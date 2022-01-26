Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 176,924 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

