Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 443.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

