Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,449 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,329.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,321.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,325.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

