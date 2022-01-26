Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 550,910 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 619.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

