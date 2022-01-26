Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 80,440 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of MAR opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

