Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 9,072 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

