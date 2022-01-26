Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Seagen worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

