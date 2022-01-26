Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

