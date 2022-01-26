Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE KEY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

