Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 289.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

