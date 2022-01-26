Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,329.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,321.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,325.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

