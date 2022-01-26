Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.11 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

