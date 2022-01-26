Bank of Nova Scotia Has $22.61 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

