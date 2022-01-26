Bank of Nova Scotia Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

STZ stock opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

