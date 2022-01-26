Bank of Nova Scotia Has $24.72 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

