Bank of Nova Scotia Has $25.41 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Cerner worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CERN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.