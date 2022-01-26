Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

