Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $311.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.63 and a 200 day moving average of $305.46. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.