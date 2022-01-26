Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 160,995 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,995 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

