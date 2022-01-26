Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 26,664 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.49% of Canopy Growth worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.