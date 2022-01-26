Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 329,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.21% of Vertiv worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 913,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

