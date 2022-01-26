Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 62,854 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 347.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 361,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.73.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.