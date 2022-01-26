Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 547.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

