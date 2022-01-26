Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 127,899 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.25% of Smartsheet worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

