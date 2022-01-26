Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,300 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.