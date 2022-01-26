Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 490,596 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.23% of People’s United Financial worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 86,856 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

