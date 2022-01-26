Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 69,806 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

