Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 3.3%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.54. 11,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 977,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $910.99 million, a PE ratio of 432.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.